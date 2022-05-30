Master P Announces His Daughter Tytyana Has Died

Read it at Instagram
Hip hop impresario Master P announced Saturday that his 29-year-old daughter, Tytyana Miller, has died. Though no cause of death was given, the rapper wrote on Instagram that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” Miller shared her battle with substance abuse while appearing on Growing Up Hip-Hop in 2016. Her brother, Romeo Miller, said the family was dealing with overwhelming grief. “The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace,” he wrote.