Mateen, Wife Texted During Shooting

Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen and his wife, Noor Salman, reportedly exchanged text messages during his murderous rampage in Orlando early Sunday morning. Mateen’s mother allegedly called Salman around 2 a.m. to ask if she knew where Mateen was. Salman reportedly texted her husband: “Where are you?” He responded, “Do you see what’s happening?” His wife said, “No?” Then he texted her, “I love you, babe.” Salman also tried calling her husband several times during the standoff, and officials said the timing appears as though she may have realized Mateen was responsible for the shooting. It’s unclear if Salman tried to report her husband at any point.