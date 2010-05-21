0
Matt Damon Appears on 30 Rock
Last night on 30 Rock's season finale, Matt Damon guest starred as Liz Lemon's new love interest. Playing an airline pilot, he fit right in with the rest of the cast. No word yet on whether Ben Affleck will show up next season as his lesser co-pilot.
