Matt Gaetz Backs Down on McCarthy Ouster as House Speaker—for Now
‘STAY TUNED’
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—who has been making enemies in recent days of members of his own party over his incessant campaign to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy—didn’t offer a motion to do so Monday as was widely expected, though he still promised to do so later in the week. As justification for his delay, Gaetz said he wanted more details on a “secret side deal” that he accused McCarthy of making with President Joe Biden on Ukraine funding—though it’s unclear whether such a deal has actually been struck. “Members of the Republican Party might vote differently on a motion to vacate if they heard what the speaker had to share with us about his secret side deal with Joe Biden on Ukraine. I’ll be listening,” he said on the House floor Monday. “Stay tuned.” Gaetz’ antics have reportedly led a group of House Republicans to draft a motion to expel him from Congress, which they plan to introduce if an ongoing ethics committee probe does not clear him of long-simmering allegations of wrongdoing.