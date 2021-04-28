Matt Gaetz May Be the Only Man Who’s Too Gross for Newsmax

Just before his incredibly torrid sex trafficking scandal broke, Matt Gaetz told Axios that he was thinking of “taking early retirement” and joining Newsmax. Jumping from the House of Representatives to cable news is a well-worn path trodden by such conservative “luminaries” as national security threat Jason Chaffetz and vampire Trey Gowdy, but this pivot seemed a little sudden, and that’s because it was, or perhaps it was just an obfuscation technique given all the allegations about ecstasy parties and sugar babies and statutory rape that were about to drop and maybe explain why a Newsmax source quickly batted down the rumor, telling The Daily Beast, “Highly doubt it, highly.”

If Gaetz is too creepy for Newsmax, he’s about the only guy who is. CEO Chris Ruddy told the New York Times’ Ben Smith that, “In this day and age, people want something that tends to affirm their views and opinions.” Well, it seems like Newsmax’s view and opinion is that sexual harassment and assault allegations aren’t that big a deal.

In 2017, at least a dozen women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Mark Halperin, who now hosts a weekend show on Newsmax. When Halperin talked about the allegations against Matt Gaetz, the serial sexual harasser said, “everybody’s entitled to a presumption of innocence” and “While there are anonymous allegations in The New York Times and elsewhere, let’s see what the facts actually are. Let’s try to take a breath and give him a chance.” Yes shockingly, the guy with all the sexual harassment allegations thinks we should give the guy with the sex trafficking allegations a chance. It’s like asking an arsonist to assess a fire.