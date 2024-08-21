Matt Gaetz Flames Kevin McCarthy for Failed Revenge Plot

Matt Gaetz mocked Kevin McCarthy after beating off a challenger backed by the former House speaker in the GOP primary election for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

Rep. Gaetz (R-Fla) was targeted by McCarthy in his so-called “Revenge Tour” following last year’s mutiny by House Republicans to remove him as speaker.

GOP challenger Aaron Dimmock, a retired naval officer, was backed by $3 million from a political action committee (PAC) linked to McCarthy.

After brushing Dimmock’s challenge aside, Gaetz told a cheering crowd that he would win by an even greater margin if McCarthy had spent more money trying to get him replaced.

In a video, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gaetz complained that he hadn’t heard from either Dimmock or McCarthy after his win was confirmed on Tuesday night.

“Kevin McCarthy spent $3 million in this race not attacking my votes or my work on your behalf but just simply trying to attack my character—$3 million,” he said.

“Two years ago, I got 70% of the vote and tonight it looks like we’re getting 73% of the vote. So, Kevin, if you’re watching, spend a little more next time and we’ll get to 80.”

The eight Republican reps. spearheading McCarthy’s ouster have all faced well-funded primary contests, and Gaetz has publicly feuded with the former speaker.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who also voted against McCarthy, won her primary in South Carolina, while a third anti-McCarthy Republican Bob Good (R-Va) lost out in a Virginia primary.

Gaetz, who is still under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, faced super PAC ads questioning his character after he was accused of sexual misconduct, which he strongly denies.

On primary day, the Gaetz campaign reportedly sent a fund-raising email that read: “I want to make a STATEMENT. I want to win in a LANDSLIDE VICTORY to prove to Kevin McCarthy that no matter how much money he sinks into defeating me, it will NEVER be worth it.”

Before the primary, Dimmock told the Hill he had never spoken to McCarthy, but he had his endorsement.

Gaetz will face Democrat Gay Valimont in the November election.