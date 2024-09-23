Matt Gaetz Slapped With Bar Complaint After Teen Sex Party Allegations
LEGAL TROUBLES
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was accused of violating the Florida Bar Association’s code of conduct in a formal complaint filed with the organization, hours after legal documents claimed that the attorney-turned GOP politician was at a 2017 sex and drug-fueled party with a 17-year-old girl involved in an alleged sex trafficking scandal. Florida activist Chaz Stevens alleged that Gaetz broke three of the organization’s rules that prohibit licensed lawyers from engaging in “criminal conduct,” “deceit” and “conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.” Gaetz did not respond when asked if he was contacted by the Florida Bar, nor did the organization confirm if it would investigate the matter. The newly released legal documents are the latest development in Gaetz’s alleged entanglement with underaged girls. In 2021, a confession letter written by Gaetz’s associate Joel Greenberg claimed the Florida statesman paid him to arrange sex with several women including a girl who was 17. Venmo logs showed that Gaetz sent money to Greenberg, at one point using an alleged nickname for the adolescent once she turned 18. Gaetz has previously denied allegations of sex trafficking and having sex with a minor, and the DOJ opted not to file charges against him after an investigation. Greenberg, however, is serving an 11-year sentence for sex trafficking, among other charges.