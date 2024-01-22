Right-wing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was mercilessly trolled Sunday at Trump campaign headquarters in New Hampshire.

In one incident, Gaetz—who was investigated for sex trafficking in 2020 (but never charged) and who had a Congressional ethics probe launched against him over similar allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of funds—seemed unfazed by a heckler, who spoke after Gaetz welcome questions from the floor.

According to Politico, the heckler snuck in and, dressed in Trump apparel, asked: “What’s the youngest schoolgirl you’ve ever been with? And have you ridden on the Lolita Express? I know that Donald Trump did.”

The man was greeted with a chorus of boos, thumbs down gestures and chants of “USA! USA!” as he was subsequently removed.

The Justice Department ended its sex trafficking investigation in Feb. 2023, without charging Gaetz with any crimes. On Sunday, Gaetz did not address the question directly, simply answering: “This is what this country has come to, right? Think about being a part of a party where they haven't even tried to make an argument about winning your vote?"

Also at the New Hampshire opening of Donald Trump's campaign office, Gaetz was confronted by what appeared to be the same man with a small blow-up doll while taking photographs with supporters.

“I came with a bag full of underage girls,” the man told Gaetz. “If you inflate them, it's much sexier.”

In video of the incident circulating online Gaetz replies, “Dude,” with a grin on his face as the man is escorted away.