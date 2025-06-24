Matt Gaetz’s Wife Announces She Is Pregnant With Couple’s First Child

Matt Gaetz and his wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz, have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The former congressman reposted photos Ginger shared on X Tuesday of Gaetz holding up a sonogram alongside her baby bump, with the caption “Baby Gaetz coming 2025 ✨.”

Baby Gaetz coming 2025 ✨ pic.twitter.com/njfYiiYamp — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) June 24, 2025

The pair met at a fundraiser event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

Nine months later, Gaetz got down on one knee and popped the question, also at Mar-a-Lago, to which Ginger replied “duh.” The two got married in Southern California the following year.

The announcement comes amid a tumultuous couple of days for Gaetz. The ex-lawmaker has seemingly publicly sided with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in opposing President Trump’s Iran strike, and got caught receiving a scolding from his mom for contradicting Trump in a now-viral TikTok.

Yet Ginger has stood firmly by her husband throughout his slew of scandals, from the eyebrow-raising reveal that he lived with his Cuban “son” Nestor—”We share no blood but he is my life”—for six years, to being at the center of a sex-trafficking probe involving a 17-year-old girl.

Despite his controversial past, Trump nominated Gaetz as attorney general in 2024, which drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans alike.

Ginger Luckey Gaetz showed her support for husband Matt Gaetz after he withdrew his nomination as attorney general in 2024. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Gaetz ultimately withdrew his nomination after a House Ethics Committee probe on him regarding illicit drug use, sexual misconduct, bribery, and misuse of state identification records resurfaced.

His announcement came minutes after CNN published a report revealing that the woman who accused Gaetz of having sex with her when she was a minor also had a second sexual encounter with Gaetz and an adult woman.

Though Gaetz denies these allegations, the position ultimately went to Pam Bondi.

Despite his scandal, Ginger showed her support of her husband’s decision to withdraw his nomination and resign from Congress, which was met with applause in the House chamber when it was announced in January.

Following his failed nomination, Ginger posted a photo of the disgraced MAGA figure at a bar with the caption “Unemployment has never looked so good.”

Unemployment has never looked so good pic.twitter.com/wGfxr2HjDg — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) November 22, 2024

She also praised him for being the “ONLY Republican who didn’t take any PAC or lobby $$$.”

“Both sides are working for the same special interests” 🤑@FmrRepMattGaetz - ONLY Republican who didn’t take any PAC or lobby $$$ pic.twitter.com/t7Xl7Cw2LJ — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) December 21, 2024