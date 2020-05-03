CHEAT SHEET
    Former MLB Pitcher and Real Housewives Star Matt Keough Dead at 64

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    tradingcarddb.com/Wikimedia Commons

    Matt Keough, who pitched for the Oakland A’s in the ’70s and ’80s and later gained a new kind of fame as a star of Real Housewives of Orange County, has died at age 64. His death comes just a month after his daughter, Kara Keough Bosworth, suffered another tragedy: Her baby son, McCoy Case, died in childbirth. “You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now,” she wrote to her dad on social media. Keough and his now ex-wife Jeana were part of the original RHOC crew. A cause of death has not been released.

