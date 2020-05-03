Former MLB Pitcher and Real Housewives Star Matt Keough Dead at 64

Read it at TMZ
Matt Keough, who pitched for the Oakland A’s in the ’70s and ’80s and later gained a new kind of fame as a star of Real Housewives of Orange County, has died at age 64. His death comes just a month after his daughter, Kara Keough Bosworth, suffered another tragedy: Her baby son, McCoy Case, died in childbirth. “You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now,” she wrote to her dad on social media. Keough and his now ex-wife Jeana were part of the original RHOC crew. A cause of death has not been released.