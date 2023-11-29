Matt Lauer ‘Iced Out Many Old Friends’ After ‘Today’ Show Firing: Report
‘QUIET LIFESTYLE’
Six years after getting fired from NBC’s Today show as a result of multiple sexual assault allegations, Matt Lauer has “drastically changed his social circle and iced out many old friends,” according to People. One source said that Lauer now lives “a very quiet lifestyle” but is still close with his kids and helps take care of the Long Island horse farm with his ex-wife Annette Roque. They added that he has been with girlfriend Shamin Abas since 2019. Another insider shared some background on Abas with the magazine, saying that “she has her own life away from him with her international PR and events firm, and her horse.” While she remains in New York, People was informed that Lauer sold his home in the Hamptons and is now spending time at his farm in New Zealand. Another source claimed that Lauer remains close to Bryant Gumbel, a co-host on Today for 15 years.