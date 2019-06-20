Matt Lauer Left Out of ‘Today’ Show’s 25th Anniversary Video

The Today show celebrated 25 years in Studio 1A this morning with a video tribute that depicted proposals, highlighted celebrity visits, and completely ignored Matt Lauer. Lauer, who was fired from Today in 2017 following sexual-misconduct allegations, joined the show’s team in 1994 and served as a co-anchor for 20 years, making him Today’s longest-serving anchor. In a video tribute featuring current and former anchors like Savannah Guthrie, Katie Couric, and Bryant Gumbel, the Today team managed to remove any clip including Lauer. Hoda Kotb, Lauer’s replacement, was also featured in the tribute.

Lauer acknowledged the allegations made against him in 2018, saying he knew he “acted inappropriately” but denying culpability in “coercive, aggressive, or abusive” actions.