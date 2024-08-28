Matt Lauer’s Daughter Allegedly Knocked Over a Fence and Drove Away
The daughter of disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer was reportedly busted by Hamptons police for crashing her car and fleeing the scene back in July. According to Page Six, Romy Lauer ran into and knocked over a fence and sign before driving away. However, Romy allegedly left the license plate of her Jeep Wrangler behind and police were able to track her down. Law enforcement confirmed to Page Six the 20-year-old received a summons because she left the scene of her accident. A source tells the outlet that the Lauers have Edward Burke Jr., a lawyer to the rich and famous, on the case. Romy is the middle child of the Lauer clan, falling between 23-year-old brother Jack and Thijs, 17. Their mother, Annette Roque, tied the knot with the former TV frontman in 1998 before filing for divorce in 2019 amid allegations of misconduct. According to Romy’s Instagram, she’s a University of Miami student and is involved in the equestrian world.