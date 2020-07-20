Matt Schlapp Busted for Calling Charlamagne Tha God a ‘Rap Star’ on Fox News

CPAC chairman and Trump adviser Matt Schlapp attempted to land a devastating blow against Joe Biden during a Monday afternoon appearance on Fox News. It backfired spectacularly.

During a discussion about President Donald Trump’s troubling interview with Fox’s Chris Wallace and the cognitive test that he claims he “aced,” Schlapp challenged Biden to do the same.

“He ought to take an hour and answer all the tough questions, and he ought to release his schedule every day that shows that he’s full all day long with events,” Schlapp said of Biden.

Then came the fatal mistake.

“Instead, we see a speech here or there, he does interviews, he did an interview with a rap star and he couldn’t even get through that without a big foible on the ‘You ain’t black,'” Schlapp said, referring to The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God.

Back in May, Biden told the popular radio host, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” The former vice president later apologized for being so “cavalier” but also claimed that the host “baited” him during their interview. “I didn’t bait you,” Charlamagne shot back on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “Vice President Biden volunteered that fish. I didn’t throw no bait out there for that fish whatsoever.”

“So I think the problem is Joe Biden is not running a fully-energetic, real campaign, really for the first time in modern times,” Schlapp continued on Fox, “which is unconstitutional because our Constitution says we have to do this every four years.”

While host Harris Faulkner did not correct Schlapp for falsely labeling the radio host a “rap star,” her other guest, Johns Hopkins University Professor Wendy Osefo, was all over it.

“When Biden made the comment about African-Americans, that was not a rap star, that was Charlamagne Tha God, who is a nationally-syndicated radio host,” Osefo said.

“I know he’s a black man so you may think he’s a rapper, but he’s not. And that’s where that conversation was made. So Americans need to refocus here and personal attacks are not the way to go.”