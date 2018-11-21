Matt Whitaker's ‘Dark Money’ Group Funded by One Anonymous Donor

A “single six-figure donor” provided all of the 2017 funding raised by a partisan non-profit group where acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker previously worked, the Center for Responsive Politics reported Wednesday. Center for Responsive Politics said it reviewed documents showing a single donor provided almost all of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust’s (FACT) revenue in 2015 and 2016. While the Center for Responsive Politics was able to determine that the money came from a single donor, it could not discern donor's identity. FACT raised more than $3.4 million since it started in 2014, with Whitaker’s salary reportedly taking over a third of the “dark money” group’s revenue. The Washington Post previously reported that Whitaker received over $1.2 million while working as the group's president between 2014 and 2017, and his salary was the group’s single largest expense.
