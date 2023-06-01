Matthew Broderick Says He Clashed With John Hughes on ‘Ferris Bueller’ Set
LIFE MOVES PRETTY FAST
Matthew Broderick and iconic 80s teen comedy director John Hughes clashed during the making of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the actor said in a recent interview. “He was somebody who could get angry at you,” Broderick said of the legendary director in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Not outwardly angry, but you could tell.” During production of the movie—which helped launch Broderick’s career and become one of Hughes’ greatest works—the director was worried the final product “wouldn’t come out right,” Broderick said. After an early costume test, he recalled Hughes leveling some withering criticism at him and his co-stars. “When the footage came back, he said none of us were ‘fun to watch.’ We were ‘boring’ in our tests,” Broderick said. “Some of us he did like, but some he did not, and I was one he did not.”