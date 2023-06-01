CHEAT SHEET
    Matthew Broderick Says He Clashed With John Hughes on ‘Ferris Bueller’ Set

    LIFE MOVES PRETTY FAST

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Director John Hughes and actor Matthew Broderick

    Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

    Matthew Broderick and iconic 80s teen comedy director John Hughes clashed during the making of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the actor said in a recent interview. “He was somebody who could get angry at you,” Broderick said of the legendary director in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Not outwardly angry, but you could tell.” During production of the movie—which helped launch Broderick’s career and become one of Hughes’ greatest works—the director was worried the final product “wouldn’t come out right,” Broderick said. After an early costume test, he recalled Hughes leveling some withering criticism at him and his co-stars. “When the footage came back, he said none of us were ‘fun to watch.’ We were ‘boring’ in our tests,” Broderick said. “Some of us he did like, but some he did not, and I was one he did not.”

