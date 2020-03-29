‘Welcome to the Dollhouse’ Star Matthew Faber Dead at 47

Read it at TMZ
Matthew Faber, an actor who appeared in ’90s films including Welcome to the Dollhouse and Natural Born Killers, was found dead at his home in Van Nuys, California, TMZ reported. The 47-year-old’s brother, Mark, said the death appeared to be natural causes, but no details were available. “A beautiful man. Incredibly talented. Wise beyond his years, quick-witted. Abundantly aware,” Mark Faber said of his brother. “He could really pay attention more than most. He had such incredible focus and ability to sustain concentration—brilliant man, very aware, very smart.”