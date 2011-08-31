Matthew Fox Charged With Assault for Attacking Ohio Bus Driver

As Dr. Jack Shephard on the hit show Lost, Matthew Fox tried to keep his cool—but he may have a mean streak in real life. The actor is being charged with assaulting a female bus driver in Ohio, who claims Fox attacked her in a belligerent rage when she wouldn’t give him a ride back to his hotel. Fox, who is in Cleveland filming I, Alex Cross, apparently emerged from a nightclub in the wee hours of the morning and took a swing at the driver when she attempted to physically block him from boarding the bus. "I told him, 'Sorry, buddy, this is a private party. You have to get off my vehicle,'" the bus driver told TMZ. But Fox, who also played the loving patriarch Charlie Salinger on Party of Five, allegedly started pushing her around, at which point she retaliated by punching him in the mouth. The driver claims she didn’t recognize him until after police officers arrived on the scene to haul him away. No arrests were made following the incident, but prosecutors are currently reviewing the case.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10