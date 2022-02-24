‘Rust’ Cinematographer’s Husband: I’m ‘So Angry’ at Alec Baldwin for Deflecting Blame
EMPTY WORDS
The husband of the cinematographer killed when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of his film Rust called it “absurd” that Baldwin has not been held responsible. In a preview of an interview with NBC’s “Today” show, Halyna Hutchins’ husband Matthew accused Baldwin of failing to follow industry safety standards on set. “The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” Hutchins told show hosts. Baldwin has denied any responsibility, even claiming that his finger was not on the trigger when the gun discharged and suggesting someone was trying to sabotage his film. “Watching him I just felt so angry,” Hutchins said. “I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”