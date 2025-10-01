Matthew McConaughey Drops New Hint About Political Future

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey hasn’t closed the door to a future in politics.

The 55-year-old actor, who has flirted with the idea of a political run over the years, addressed whether he would consider making the career change in an interview Wednesday with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King.

“It is something I still consider,” the Interstellar star said. “Yeah, I don’t know if that’s my lane, if that’s a place I can be most useful. It’s not my inherent language.”

It remains unclear what the 'Interstellar' star's party affiliations are. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+

The How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days actor has never declared a party, but has criticized Hollywood for being too far left and described himself as “aggressively centrist.”

“Some people in our industry, not all of them, there’s some that go to the left so far,” the actor said in a 2021 interview.

McConaughey’s political ambitions have been simmering for years, with him floating the possibility of a run in his home state of Texas on several occasions.

In 2020, McConaughey hinted at running for governor in the Lone Star state when radio host Hugh Hewitt asked if he would consider a bid.

The Hollywood star has frequently teased a potential career pivot into politics. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

“It would be up to the people more than it would me,” the actor said.

A year later, the Dazed and Confused star said he was “seriously considering” running for Texas governor during an episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston’s The Balance Voice podcast.

Most recently, the actor appeared in Congress in April to provide a testimony to support Texas Senate Bill 22, a proposal aimed at attracting more film and television projects into the state.

Matthew McConaughey said he is still considering politics, but his current focus is on being a father. Olivia Wong/Olivia Wong/Getty Images

“Maybe I do have a point of view...I don’t know if that’s in a capital p politician position,” the actor said to King.

“I’m calling on myself and others and saying ‘hey, we can each make certain behavioral changes for ourselves,’” he said. “If that parlays into a position of politics in the future, it could, but right now I’m gonna write, be a dad, get my kids out of the house hopefully as healthy as possible.”