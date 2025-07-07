Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, and Shakira were among a legion of celebrities who paid tribute to the many Texans reeling from the catastrophic aftermath of local flash floods that have killed at least 80.

“At least 70 lives have been lost, many more are unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting — inside and out,” McConaughey, who hails from the Lone Star State and was born in Uvalde, wrote on X Sunday. “If you’re able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can. It’s gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor.”

“Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet,” he concluded.

Flooding struck central Texas on July 4 after heavy downpour caused the Guadalupe River to rise around 26 feet within just 45 minutes. Eric Vryn/Getty Images

Flooding struck central Texas on July 4 after heavy downpour caused the Guadalupe River to rise around 26 feet within just 45 minutes. Alongside property destruction, the surge also killed at least 80 people across six counties as of Sunday night while many remain missing.

President Donald Trump has issued a Major Disaster Declaration prompting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to be activated in Texas. Search efforts and rescue operations are still ensuing.

Grammy-winning singer Shakira, who performed in San Antonio on July 5 as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, also posted a call to action to her social media pages Saturday and announced that she would be donating concert proceeds to disaster relief efforts.

“Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas,” the She Wolf artist wrote on X. “We are donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted.”

Eva Longoria, who like McConaughey also hails from Texas and was born in Corpus Christi, similarly spoke about the tragic floods in a video posted to her Instagram Stories Sunday, where she got candid on how “heavy” her heart was feeling.

“[It’s] unbelievable, the flooding, and the camp that was affected. I know so many families that have been going to those camps for years,” Longoria said, referring to the all-girls summer camp, Camp Mystic, which was hosting more than 700 children this week when the floods occurred.

Longoria, who was born and raised in Texas, spoke on the tragic floods in a video Sunday. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

“So sending my prayers to those families and communities. I’m so far away, so it feels harder when you’re not close to do more,” the Desperate Housewives star, who’s currently filming her next project in France, continued.

“It’s a heavy world right now. And I hope everyone is taking care of their mental health,” she continued, praising those “fighting the good fight.”

Reality star Khloé Kardashian also paid tribute on her Instagram Stories Sunday sending her thoughts and prayers to all families and children who have been affected by the floods. At least 28 children have died as of Sunday night, per CNN.

Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp, were hosting more than 700 children this week when the floods occurred. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

“I can’t stop thinking about the families in Texas and the overwhelming pain they’re going through right now,” Kardashian wrote. “As a mother, this kind of tragedy hits in a place words can’t reach. The loss of those sweet, innocent children is something I can’t fully process. There are just no words for this.”

“My heart is so deeply aching for every parent, every family member, and every community. Please know that so many of us are carrying you in our hearts right now and I’m praying with everything I have in me for those still missing. Texas, we are holding you close,” she concluded. Kardashian briefly lived in Dallas during her former marriage with basketball player Lamar Odom in 2012.

Kardashian sent her thoughts and prayers on Instagram. Screenshot/Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Other notable organizations like the National Football League (NFL) and the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders have donated substantial sums to relief efforts over the weekend.

In a statement Sunday, the NFL announced that it would be contributing $1.5 million to both “immediate assistance and long-term resources” to those impacted by the floods alongside teams the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.