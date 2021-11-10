CHEAT SHEET
Matthew McConaughey: I Wouldn’t Mandate Kids’ COVID Vaccinations
Matthew McConaughey wouldn’t mandate coronavirus vaccinations in children, nor is he vaccinating his own kids. He said Tuesday, “I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information… Right now I'm not vaccinating mine, I'll tell you that.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 last week. The actor, who has flirted with the idea of running for Texas governor for more than a year, said he himself is vaccinated, as is his wife. He added, “Do I think that there's any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no.”