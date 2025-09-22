Forget your oversize four-posters or separate duvets and prioritize getting up close and personal in the bedroom, according to Matthew McConaughey. The Interstellar actor, 55, has included his best marriage guidance in his new book Poems & Prayers, an “inspiring, faith-filled and often hilarious” collection of personal writings and life advice—and a specific recommendation for couples to sleep together in a queen-size bed, if not smaller still. McConaughey, who married model and entrepreneur Camila Alves in 2012, elaborated on this hack in an interview with Fox News Digital, saying that king-size sleep setups are “not good.” (“Get rid of that son of a b----,“ he added of a big marital bed.) The breaking point for McConaughey came one morning when he noticed his wife was sleeping “a football field away” from him; such a physical distance can cause an emotional and romantic one in couples, he argued. “We got a queen size where we’re shoulder to shoulder. I’m telling you, it’s good for your marriage,” he concluded.

