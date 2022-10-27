Matthew Perry Apologizes for Trashing Keanu Reeves in Book

CHEAT SHEET
Matthew Perry is apologizing for his inexplicable trashing of Keanu Reeves for doing nothing worse than being alive. The Friends star twice name-checked the Matrix actor in his new memoir, writing, “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” and “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out [Chris Farley had died]. Keanu Reeves walks among us.” As the internet wondered what the famously inoffensive Reeves had done to make Perry so annoyed by his mere existence, the latter issued a retraction of sorts: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”