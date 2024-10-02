Matthew Perry Doctor Pleads Guilty, Could Get 10 Years

One of the doctors responsible for helping supply Matthew Perry with ketamine, which contributed to the Friends actor’s death in his hot tub last year, pled guilty on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Former San Diego physician Mark Chavez admitted to submitting a fraudulent prescription to obtain ketamine for Perry, and pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine—a charge for which he could serve up to ten years. Chavez was charged along with urgent care doctor Salvador Plasencia, a dealer named Erik Fleming, Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and “ketamine queen” Jasveen Sangha.

Chavez is the third accused to plead guilty, after Iwamasa and Fleming, each of whom prosecutors offered lesser charges to in exchange for their help in taking down Sangha and Plasencia, their case’s two lead defendants. Both Sangha and Plasencia have pleaded not guilty to their charges. Sangha has been accused of housing a “drug-selling emporium” in her apartment, and selling the drug all over Los Angeles, earning her the moniker “ketamine queen.”

Plasencia, authorities have said, enlisted Chavez to obtain Perry his last doses before the actor was found dead a month later from the “acute effects of ketamine.” Authorities obtained text messages from Plasencia to Chavez that showed the doctor referring to Perry’s addiction in the crassest of terms: “I wonder how much this moron will pay,” one message read. The doctors sold Perry the ketamine for $4,500, after which Plasencia expressed to Chavez that he wanted to be Perry’s “go-to,” according to court documents.

Chavez accepted a plea deal from authorities back in August and has been out on bond. He was required to surrender his passport and medical license, AP also reports. During Chavez’s last court appearance, his attorney said the ex-doctor was “incredibly remorseful.”