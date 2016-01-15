Matthew Perry to Skip ‘Friends’ Reunion

CHEAT SHEET
Chandler Bing won’t be part of the upcoming Friends reunion, a rep for actor Matthew Perry said Thursday. Perry’s spokeswoman Lisa Kasteler said the actor will miss the NBC special because he’ll be in London in rehearsals for his play, The End of Longing. “NBC executives were aware of this prior to their [Television Critics Association] announcement,” she added. Characters from the classic ’90s sitcom will reunite in a special to honor director James Burrows on Feb. 21. Kasteler said Perry “may tape something for the tribute.”