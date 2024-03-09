Matthew Perry’s Ex Wants Investigation Into His Death Re-Opened
SEEKING ANSWERS
Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend wants police to re-open the investigation into his death amid concerns he may have had medical staff providing him with drugs. Kayti Edwards, who dated Perry in 2006 and is the granddaughter of actress Julie Andrews, said she does not believe he bought ketamine from the street. The 54-year-old Friends star was found face-down in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28 last year with an autopsy stating he died from the “acute effects of ketamine” and drowning. “I want people to investigate medical staff to see if he had a deal with any of them to give him some ketamine on the side,” Edwards told The Mirror. “It needs to be looked at again. I know when Matthew was taking 40 to 50 Vicodin in a day, he was getting it from a nurse who would bring it to his house.” Edwards also urged Oscars’ organizers to include him in its In Memoriam segment on Sunday. “I know that it would mean a lot for him to be honored at the Oscars in some way. I remember having a conversation with him about how it was always his dream to be recognized and not just for Friends.”