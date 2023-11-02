Matthew Perry’s Friend Shoots Down ‘Mattman’ Conspiracies
A friend of Matthew Perry’s says the actor’s “Mattman” posts before his death were not cries for help as suggested by conspiracy theorists. The Friends star, who died from an apparent drowning at the age of 54 last weekend, referred to himself as “Mattman” in several social media posts in the days leading up to his death—including his final Instagram upload captioned: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.” Athenna Crosby, a model and entertainment reporter who dined with Perry on the day before his death, told TMZ that he “loved Batman” and called his car “the Batmobile,” and that “Mattman” was a nickname “that he dubbed for himself.” “I think people assuming that his posts about the Bat-Signal or the fact that he’s Batman were some sort of subliminal messages to ask for help, or a cry for help—that’s just completely false,” Crosby said. “He was just a sweet nerd that liked Batman.”