Matthew Perry’s ‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Not Guilty in Initial Court Appearance
FACING THE MUSIC
The woman authorities have dubbed the “ketamine queen” in Matthew Perry’s death case faced court Thursday along with one of the other five people charged in connection with the actor’s death. Jasveen Sangha and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, the other primary defendant in the case, made their initial appearances at the U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles, the United States attorney for the Central District of California confirmed in a statement. The pair were arraigned and pleaded not guilty. According to Martín Estrada, the United States attorney for the Central District of California, Plasencia, an urgent care physician, “worked with Mr. Perry’s live-in assistant, defendant Kenneth Iwamasa, to distribute ketamine to Mr. Perry.” Sangha, meanwhile, helped to “distribute this ketamine” that ultimately led to Perry’s death. Sangha was jailed without bond, while U.S. Magistrate Judge Alka Sagar set Plasencia’s bond at $100,000. Plasencia’s trial date is Oct. 8 while Sangha’s is a week later, on Oct. 15, though prosecutors said they expect the dates will be “consolidated at some point in the near future.”