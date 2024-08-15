Matthew Perry’s Stepfather Reacts to Arrests in ‘Friends’ Star’s Death Case
‘JUSTICE’
Keith Morrison is speaking out for the first time since arrests were made in connection with the death of his stepson, Matthew Perry. On Thursday, five people were arrested following an investigation into the Friends star’s ketamine overdose death in October 2023. Those arrested include his personal assistant, two doctors, a dealer, and two acquaintances. “We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously … We look forward to justice taking its course,” the Morrison family said in a statement to NBC News. Morrison is best known for appearing on the news magazine crime show Dateline and has been married to the actor’s mother, Suzanne Perry, since 1981. “It’s as other people have told me hundreds of times. It doesn’t go away yet,” Morrison told Hoda Kotb of Perry’s death in March. “It’s with you every day. It’s with you all the time. And there’s some new aspect of it that assaults your brain, and it’s not easy.”