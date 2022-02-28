Matthew Rondeau Allegedly Beat, Urinated on Shanna Moakler

CHEAT SHEET
New details are emerging about the arrest of actor-model Matthew Rondeau last week—with Us Weekly reporting that he allegedly battered and urinated on his sometime-girlfriend, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler. The magazine obtained an order of protection that Moakler, 46, took out against Rondeau, 29. In it, an LAPD detective writes that the Murder Party actor “grabbed victim by the hair, [swinging] her by hair on the ground” and then “grabbed [her] face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on [her], leaving visible injuries.” Rondeau, who ranted about Moakler on social media before the alleged attack, issued a statement afterward in which he said, “You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman.”