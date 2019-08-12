CHEAT SHEET
Former Attorney General Matthew Whitaker Joins Antivirus Software Company
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has joined the antivirus software company PC Matic as its outside general counsel. This position will be the third private sector job he has taken in recent weeks, according to The New York Times. Whitaker also serves as managing director of Clout Public Affairs and counsel to the law firm Graves Garrett. While at the White House, Whitaker first served as Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff, and then replaced him as attorney general, an appointment that angered Democrats because of his vocal criticism of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. He left the Department of Justice in March, after being replaced by William Barr. As The Daily Beast reported last week, PC Matic is one of the few remaining advertisers during Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show after the primetime star declared on-air that white supremacy is a “hoax.”