Doctor Visiting Georgia From England Killed in Bed by Stray Bullet

A young doctor visiting the Atlanta area from England was fatally shot while lying in bed in the middle of the night in what police called “a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of firearm.” Dr. Matthew Wilson, 31, of Surrey, died from a gunshot wound to the head after a bullet fired from a different apartment building crashed into his apartment early Sunday, police said. “Dr. Wilson was in town from England visiting loved ones when the incident occurred,” police said. No suspects have been arrested.