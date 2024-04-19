Matty Healy’s Aunt Says He Won’t Be Surprised by ‘The Tortured Poets Society’
TAYLOR TRAUMA
Taylor Swift’s partially-leaked new album, The Tortured Poets Society, is finally available in its entirety, and many of the LP’s anguished tracks are, fans have determined, thinly-veiled accounts of her short-lived relationship with Matty Healy, the PR-embattled lead singer of The 1975. While Healy himself has yet to comment on the unbridled firestorm of commentary on the discord Swift’s lyrics reveal, his aunt, Debbie Dedes, has officially gone on the record. On Friday, The Daily Mail asked Dedes how Healy would react to the new Swift track “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” in which the pop star lambasts an ex-lover: “You kicked out the stage lights, but you’re still performing / And in plain sight you hid / But you are what you did.” Said Dedes, Healy “will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on.” Dedes added: “Nothing surprises him anymore.” Of Swift, she had this to say: “She writes about all her relationships, doesn’t she? I don’t think it will come as a shock to him at all.”