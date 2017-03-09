Maxine Waters: ‘We Know’ Trump Sex Blackmail Is ‘Absolutely True’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Thursday claimed that unverified allegations of compromising tapes of President Trump with Russian prostitutes are “absolutely true,” but declined to provide evidence. “We already know about the part about the coverage they have on him with sex actions is supposed to be true,” she said, referring to a dossier leaked late last year claiming the Russians had compromising sexual and financial information on the now-president. “They have said that’s absolutely true, some other things they kind of allude to,” Waters continued during a Thursday appearace on MSNBC. The broadcast’s host, Ali Velshi, asked her for more information: “You say you think them to be true. How are we all going to find out what is true and what isn’t true? Does it help that you think so? Because unless you have information we don’t have, that’s an allegation.” Waters replied: “You understand that I am saying the investigations must be done, the drilling down must be done. We must get to the facts of what it has been about. I don’t think you can do the impeachment just because I think or others think. But I think if we do the investigations, that we will find the connections and I do think that impeachment will be necessary.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10