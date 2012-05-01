May Day Protests Planned Across Globe

CHEAT SHEET
Workers across the globe carried out strikes and marches to demand better labor conditions on Tuesday, while Occupy Wall Street launched the Spring phase of its movement in New York. Protesters marched all over Manhattan, chanting "get a job" at bankers. Several were arrested on the Lower East Side, and others as the group moved on the Williamsburg Brudge. Meanwhile, thousands of workers in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan marched for pay hikes, saying that their pay has not been on par with global consumer prices. Greek workers, subject to harsh austerity cuts in the wake of a European Union bailout, also planned rallies for Tuesday.