May Snowstorm Hits Midwest

Hope nobody was expecting spring to come in May. A rare May snowstorm on Thursday dumped 18 inches of snow across parts of Wisconsin and 15 inches in southern Minnesota. May storms are not totally uncommon in the northern parts of the state, but this storm was both larger than normal and hit farther south. Three cities in Iowa, meanwhile, topped records for the heaviest snowfall in May, with 11 inches reported in Algona and 10.5 inches in two other towns. Trace amounts of snow were reported in Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle, although the ground was too warm for accumulation.