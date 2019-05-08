Second Suspect in Colorado School Shooting Suspect ID’d

The juvenile suspect in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado has been identified by authorities. The name Maya Elizabeth McKinney appears on a court docket with the other suspect, 18-year-old Devon Erickson, according to The Denver Post. McKinney apparently goes by Alec on social media reviewed by The Daily Beast. Both individuals are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on charges related to the shooting that killed one student and injured eight others on Tuesday. Formal charges have not been filed. McKinney’s case is sealed because she is a minor, but The Denver Post said her pending appearance indicates prosecutors will try her as an adult.