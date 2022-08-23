Maybe Gary Busey Needed to Pee, Rep Says of Pants-Down Pic
PIDDLING EXCUSE
“Perhaps” Gary Busey was hearing nature’s call when he decided to drop his pants in public view across the street from his home over the weekend, his representative said Tuesday. The 78-year-old actor, who recently denied allegations that he groped a number of horror convention attendees, was not wearing underwear during the Saturday incident. Smiling as he sat on a California park bench, he appeared to perform an unspecified “lewd act,” according to the Daily Mail. He then lit up and smoked a cigar for roughly half an hour afterward. “Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” a rep told Page Six. “Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.” In relation to the groping claims, Busey was charged last Friday with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt of sexual contact, and one count of harassment.