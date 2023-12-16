Mayim Bialik Says Sony Axed Her as ‘Jeopardy!’ Co-Host

The era of two Jeopardy! hosts is over: Actress Mayim Bialik announced on Friday that she had been booted from hosting future seasons of the quiz show.

“Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” Bialik wrote in a social media post. No reason was given for Sony’s decision.

After longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2o2o, Sony picked executive producer Mike Richards and Bialik, the longtime Big Bang Theory star, to co-host Jeopardy!, The Daily Beast first reported.

Richards was later replaced after allegations of prior sexist behavior and discrimination surfaced against him. Ken Jennings replaced him.

Their roles were divided between the daily syndicated program, and the primetime and spin-off specials, though Jennings ended up covering for Bialik through much of the 2021 run which was interrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! Family,” Bialik wrote. “For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”