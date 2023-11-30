Mayo Doctor Tossed Out of Home Over Alleged Wife Poisoning
DON’T COME BACK
A former Mayo Clinic doctor has been kicked out of his home after he was accused of fatally poisoning his wife, according to a report. Connor Bowman, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder last month in the August death of his 32-year-old wife, Betty Bowman. Prosecutors claim the poison specialist doctor used a gout treatment drug to kill his wife amid the promise of a possible $500,000 life insurance windfall. According to KTTC, the owner of the house where the Bowmans lived in Rochester, Minnesota, filed an eviction against the accused killer at the beginning of November. Court records reportedly show that his wife’s death was cited as the reason for his eviction. He has since vacated the premises, the records show, and the lease has been terminated. A GoFundMe has been set up for Betty Bowman’s family.