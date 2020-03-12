Mayor Bill de Blasio Declares State of Emergency in New York City
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday declared a state of emergency for New York City, asserting that “the last 24 hours have been very, very sobering.” “Yesterday morning seems like a long time ago. We got a lot of information in the course of a day yesterday and a lot changed then, then last night it just seemed the world turned upside down in the course of just a few hours,” the mayor said in a press conference. As of Thursday, New York City has 95 confirmed cases of the virus, 42 of them reported in the past day, the mayor said. “I don’t think for most of us who even have been in public life a long time we’ve seen a situation quite like this where we receive extraordinary new information on what now feels like an hourly basis so we’re constantly making adjustments,” de Blasio added.