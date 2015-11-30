Mayor of Alaska Capital Found Dead

CHEAT SHEET
Greg Fisk, the newly-elected mayor of Juneau, Alaska, was found dead in his home on Monday, according to police. Authorities declined to comment on the cause of death and had yet to determine whether there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding Fisk's death. Police said they received a 911 call Monday afternoon reporting a dead person at Fisk's residence and he was declared dead at the scene. The 70-year-old was elected mayor last month. Fisk was a former fisheries specialist for the state Commerce Department and served on numerous Juneau boards and commissions over the last 10 years.