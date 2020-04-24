Mayor: Las Vegas Should Reopen Because of Its ‘Hot Summer,’ ‘Unique Economy’
The mayor of Las Vegas again called for casinos and hotels in her city to reopen Friday. Carolyn Goodman explained that the hospitality industry may not survive if they don’t, but her rationale ventured into questionable scientific territory: “Although, it has not been clearly determined as to the effect that extreme warmth will have on the virus, it is assumed that it shall deter its ferocity. We certainly are looking forward to having our desert heat provide that require substantiation. Our hot summer coupled with our unique economy compel us to be the forefront of America’s ‘reopening.’”
President Trump made similar claims about UV light killing the virus in Thursday’s White House coronavirus briefing. Goodman previously expressed her position on reopening in a wild CNN interview, dismissing COVID-19 entirely: “I’d love everything open because I think we’ve had viruses for years that have been here.” She’s also called stay-at-home orders “insanity.”