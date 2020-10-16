‘Nodding Woman’ Behind Trump in Miami Town Hall Unmasked
GOT YOUR BACK
The identity of the overly agreeable “nodding lady” seated behind President Donald Trump at his NBC Miami Town Hall Thursday night has been revealed. Despite being in an audience of “undecided voters,” Mayra Joli, an immigration attorney who once declared herself Miami’s “master of selfies,” is actually a proven Trump supporter who ran for Congress on a pro-Trump ticket in 2018, the Miami Herald reports. After the rambling town hall, Joli greeted the president, telling him, “We have your back! You see, you see, you are the best,” which prompted the president to ask where she was from, according to a video she posted on her Facebook page. “I’m from the Dominican Republic, but I’m American, I’m an American.” Trump responded by mimicking a baseball swing and saying, “Hey, Sammy Sosa?”