‘Maze Runner’ Knocks ‘Jumanji’ Off Box Office Top Spot

Maze Runner: The Death Cure topped the weekend box office, grossing a “higher-than-expected” $23.5 million and ending the three-week reign of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Jumanji slipped into second place with $16.4 million this weekend, increasing its total to $338.1 million since opening day. Hostiles took third place with $10.2 million, and The Greatest Showman continued to draw crowds—adding $9.5 million to its total this weekend alone. The rest of the top-earners included Oscar nominees, notably The Post and The Shape of Water.