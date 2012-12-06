McAfee Suffers Heart Attack in Guatemala

CHEAT SHEET
Fugitive software millionaire John McAfee reportedly suffered two mild heart attacks Thursday at the Guatemala City detention center where he’s being held. On the same day McAfee was scheduled to be deported to Belize, the 67-year-old complained of chest pains, and by the time ambulances arrived, was unresponsive on the floor of his cell. McAfee was arrested in Guatemala earlier this week under suspicion for the death of his neighbor in Belize, and for illegally seeking asylum in the country. If McAfee is still deported to Belize, he will immediately be put into police custody—which he has argued for weeks would be a danger to his life. A judge will determine whether or not that is actually the case.