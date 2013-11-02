McAuliffe Ahead of Cuccinelli

Read it at Fox News
The closely-watched Virginia governors’ race remains pretty close as Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe holds nine percentage points over GOP-backed Ken Cuccinelli. Polls don’t open until Tuesday but political strategists are looking to the race for insight about next year’s midterms and the 2016 White House race. Though Virginia has traditionally been a reliably Republican state, it voted for President Obama both in 2008 and 2012, granting it a newly evolving status as a swing state.