McAuliffe Loses VA Primary

Little-known state senator Creigh Deeds won the Democratic primary for Virginia’s governor in an upset victory Tuesday. The 51-year-old country lawyer ran with the least money in the three-way race, but nearly doubled the vote totals of opponents Terry McAuliffe and Brian Moran. Republicans will now face off against a moderate with a strong rural backing instead of McAuliffe, whom they were ready to portray as a hanger-on fundraiser of Bill Clinton who had no strong ties to Virginia. “People are going to be talking about how he pulled this off for weeks and months,” said political science professor Quentin Kidd.