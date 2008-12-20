McCain Lectures Obama on Iraq

The trio of John McCain, Joe Lieberman, and Lindsey Graham--last seen sitting side-by-side on the Straight Talk Express--have taken to the Washington Post op-ed page to provide Barack Obama some advice on their favorite subject: Iraq. Lamenting that "the debate over the war has often been disfigured by politics and partisanship," the Senators call on Obama and the "talented, principled and pragmatic leaders [in] his national security cabinet" to "forge an Iraq policy that will garner the support of Democrats and Republicans alike." It's important to bring the two parties together, they say, so Congress can end it's "partisan trench warfare" and "work together to support a responsible redeployment from Iraq." Easier said than done. Of course, the musketeers have some advice on how to achieve the ever-elusive consensus, echoing a refrain from McCain's presidential campaign: listen to Gen. Ray Odierno and the other commanders and diplomats on the ground. And for what it's worth, they're optimistic Obama will do just that.
